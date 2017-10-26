Wilmington Horror Story – Mansions of Madness

Every October, something sinister comes to downtown Wilmington, as two of their most famous historic sites transform into immersive haunted houses, featuring all manner of ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted things that go BUMP in the night! It's Wilmington Horror Story, brought to you by The Bellamy Mansion, The Burgwin-Wright House, and Pineapple-Shaped Lamps! Tickets are $37.45 (includes tax) and include access to both haunted houses. Tickets will be for sale at the Bellamy and Burgwin-Wright starting on October 1st, and will be available at both houses on the nights of the event. Not recommended for small children. Beer and wine will be available for sale at the Bellamy Mansion as well as at the Burgwin-Wright House.