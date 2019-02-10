Wilmington Dessert Market
Waterline Brewing Company 721 Surry Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Local dessert shops and bakeries will have desserts available for purchase. Select bakeries will have alternative options such as gluten-free, vegan, and sugar free desserts. Bring your family and friends out to enjoy your favorite Waterline brew and satisfy your sweet tooth! Wilmington Dessert Market is FREE to attend, please register for your FREE tickets.
Info
Waterline Brewing Company 721 Surry Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Food & Drink