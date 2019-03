× Expand Cape Fear Community Land Trust Graphic

The Wilmington Daddy Daughter Dance benefits the Cape Fear Community Land Trust. Join us for a fabulous time celebrating one of life's greatest relationships: a daddy & his daughter! Enjoy a special evening with dancing, photos, music, food, face painting, and a great raffle! Tickets are $60.00 per couple and available at www.WilmingtonDaddyDaughter.com.