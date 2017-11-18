2-5pm. Cape Fear Museum. A national hallmark racial justice program developed by the YWCA Lower Cape Fear. It allows children to reflect on differences and similarities between humans and encourages dialogue around words such as culture, ancestors, and melanin. What’s Wrong With Different? uses a hands-on approach to teach children to value, appreciate and respect the differences between people, rather than to view a person who is different as inferior. Explore the Changing America exhibit to discover how the Emancipation Proclamation and the March of Washington, are linked together in the larger story of liberty and the American experience. Pre-registration is required and space is limited to 25 participants. Suitable for ages 7-10. Register online or call 798-4362.