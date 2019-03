The world-famous Weeki Wachee Mermaids visit the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher swimming alongside sharks, rays, schooling fish, and a green sea turtle named Shelldon. Attendees can see a swimming mermaid once per hour from 10am to 4pm, and meet a mermaid on dry land from 9:30am to 4:45pm. Also: Mermaid-themed activities including a scavenger hunt, photo opportunities and autographs.