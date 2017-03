9am-5pm. Fort Fisher Aquarium. The world-famous Weeki Wachee Mermaids enchant guests swimming and twirling in the 235,000-gallon Cape Fear Shoals habitat with sharks, rays, schooling fish and a green sea turtle named Shelldon. Mermaids will swim multiple times daily.

Meet a mermaid up close and on dry land. Mermaid and pirate-themed activities including a scavenger hunt, photo opportunities and autographs. Visit www.ncaquariums.com for more information.