Walking Tour with Dan Camacho
Bellamy Mansion Museum 503 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Join us for a stroll through historic downtown Wilmington with local historian, Dan Camacho. The tour will depart from the Bellamy parking lot at 10:00AM. Comfortable shoes and clothing are recommended. The tour is free and open to the public, and reservations are not required. Suggested donation of $10.
