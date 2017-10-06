Walking Tour with Dan Camacho

Bellamy Mansion Museum 503 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Join us for a stroll through historic downtown Wilmington with local historian, Dan Camacho. The tour will depart from the Bellamy parking lot at 10:00AM. Comfortable shoes and clothing are recommended. The tour is free and open to the public, and reservations are not required. Suggested donation of $10.

Bellamy Mansion Museum 503 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
