Walk with a Doc

Each walk begins with a short presentation on a current health topic, led by a local physician; the rest of the hour you'll enjoy a healthy walk and talk with the doc. Walk your own pace and distance. The October walk begins at the Midtown YMCA (meet us out front) and then we'll walk to beautiful Halyburton Park. The sidewalks and paths are accessible to strollers or those with limited mobility. Free and open to anyone in the community.

(Locations change each month, so be sure to check the Promina Health Facebook page for updates.)