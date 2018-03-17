If it's the third Saturday of the month, the doctor is in! Join us at the Y this Saturday (the 17th) at 9am--held at the Midtown Y (709 George Anderson Dr.)-- for this month’s Walk with a Doc. We are excited to welcome Registered Dietician, Dana Forcinito, from Summerfield Custom Wellness . March is National Nutrition Month, and we believe that food is medicine. Dana will talk about what it means to “Go Further with Food” and give us tips on how to get the most out of what we eat. Following the talk, Dana and Dr. Brian Lanier, from Promina Health, will lead a fun, healthy while answering your questions. Walk at your own pace. Always FREE and open to all. We end promptly at 10am so you can get on with your day. Exercise is medicine!