Walk with a Doc
YMCA Camps at Midtown YMCA 709 George Anderson Dr., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
If it's the third Saturday of the month, the doctor is in! Join us outside the Midtown YMCA for this month’s Walk with a Doc, as family physician, Dr. Brian Lanier leads a fun, healthy walk, while discussing (in celebration of American Hearth Month) the risk factors of heart disease and the best ways to protect your heart. It's a great time to ask questions about your health and get free face time with a physician. Walk at your own pace. We end promptly at 10am so you can get on with your day. Always FREE and open to all. Exercise is medicine!