If it's the third Saturday of the month, the doctor is in! Join us outside the Midtown YMCA for this month’s Walk with a Doc, as family physician, Dr. Brian Lanier leads a fun, healthy walk, while discussing (in celebration of American Hearth Month) the risk factors of heart disease and the best ways to protect your heart. It's a great time to ask questions about your health and get free face time with a physician. Walk at your own pace. We end promptly at 10am so you can get on with your day. Always FREE and open to all. Exercise is medicine!