Walk and Dog Dash

10am. Hugh MaCrae Park (Shelters 5 & 6). A 1.5-mile walk and fun run, vendors, food, a raffle, music, pet costume contest, pet & owner look alike competition, puppy pie eating contests, a photo booth, and more. Registration includes entry, a 2018 Walk & Dog Dash T-Shirt, a bandana for your furry friend, and food from Cooper's BBQ Heaven. Well-mannered and leashed dogs are welcome. Proceeds benefit Canines for Service.