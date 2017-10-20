Waccamaw-Siouan Tribe of NC Powwow

11am. 7275 Old Lake Rd. Bolton, NC. The Waccamaw Siouan Tribe invites the public to join in their celebrating culture and traditions. The event begins on Friday with School Days activities. During the two day powwow event, Waccamaw Siouan history, traditional foods, American Indian dance competition, drumming competition, horse show and gospel singing will be featured. There will be social dancing and a special “Veteran Honoring Ceremony” held on Saturday. We invite all Veterans, Native American and Non-Native American to come join us during this event and to participate in the Parade.