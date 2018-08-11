Victorian Children’s Day
Latimer House 126 S 3rd Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
You are invited to Victorian Children’s Day at the Latimer House! We will be offering special children's tours that examine how a Victorian child would have lived in our fully furnished 1852 home. Tours on the half hour 10:30-2:30 followed by Victorian games in the garden or parlor games (if it is raining). $6 for children, $10 for any adults accompanying on the tour (requested for children under 8)
