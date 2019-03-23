UNCW Watson College of Education Preview Day

UNCW Watson School of Education 601 South College Road, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

The Watson College will host two preview events this fall for high school and transfer students interested in becoming a teacher. Parents are welcome too! Both events will be held in the Education Building Atrium.

Saturday, March 23, 10a.m. - noon

Saturday, April 13, 10a.m. - noon

The events will feature information about Watson’s undergraduate degree and licensure programs, a student panel discussion and a tour of our beautiful education building! Refreshments will be served and parking is free in the parking deck.

RSVP at bit.ly/WatsonPreviewDay

UNCW Watson School of Education 601 South College Road, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Education & Learning
910-962-3087
