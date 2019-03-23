UNCW Watson College of Education Preview Day

× Expand Watson College of Education Watson College of Education Preview Day

The Watson College will host two preview events this fall for high school and transfer students interested in becoming a teacher. Parents are welcome too! Both events will be held in the Education Building Atrium.

Saturday, March 23, 10a.m. - noon

Saturday, April 13, 10a.m. - noon

The events will feature information about Watson’s undergraduate degree and licensure programs, a student panel discussion and a tour of our beautiful education building! Refreshments will be served and parking is free in the parking deck.

RSVP at bit.ly/WatsonPreviewDay