UNCW Community Music Academy Benefit Concert
UNCW - Beckwith Recital Hall 601 S. College Rd, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Enjoy performances by the UNCW Community Music Academy, silent auction and wine generously donated by Wilmington Wine. Pre-concert reception begins at 7 p.m. and concert begins at 7:30.
Performances by:
Danijela Zezelj-Gualdi, violin
Paolo Andre Gualdi, piano
Justin Hoke, guitar
Elisabeth Loparits, piano
Clark Spencer, viola
Isabella Stollenmeier, voice
Jake Wenger, cello
For details about the UNCW Community Music Academy visitwww.facebook.com/uncwcma.
Special thanks to Ronald Sachs Violins.
Tickets:
$10 students, $15 in advance, $20 at the door
910-962-3500
