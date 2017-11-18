Turkey Trot
Hampstead Kiwanis Park 586 Sloop Point Loop Road, Hampstead, North Carolina 28443
9am. Hampstead Kiwanis Park. The 10th Annual Hampstead Kiwanis Park Turkey Trot features an 8K road race, winding through tree-lined neighborhoods along the Intracoastal Waterway. The event also includes a timed, family friendly 2-Mile Fun-Run and a 1/2 Mile Kids Sprint (all kids receive a medal).
