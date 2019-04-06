Try Hockey for Free Day - Girls Only!

Wilmington Ice House 7201 Ogden Business Ln., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28411

This event is designed to provide girls, between the ages of 4-9, a completely free experience to try youth hockey. A limited amount of equipment is available to borrow. Our top coaches will be on the ice to assist your daughter in learning the basics. Your daughter does not need any previous skating or hockey experience. Those girls that register are also eligible for the free Girls Only clinic that will be taking place in April. Register in advance.

Wilmington Ice House 7201 Ogden Business Ln., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28411
