Trivia for Teens
Cameron Art Museum 3210 S. 17th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
6:15pm. Cameron Art Museum. NHC Library has teamed up with the amazing Cameron Art Museum and Cameron Museum School to bring you the third Teen Trivia Night! For Youth aged 13-18 only. BONUS --- this will take place during the STATE OF THE ART/ART OF THE STATE exhibit, so you will get to check it out for free! Register at www.nhclibrary.com.
