Triple P Seminar #3: Raising Resilient Children

10am. Main Library. Recognizing and accepting feelings, expressing feelings appropriately, building a positive outlook, developing coping skills, dealing with negative feelings and unpleasant situations, coping with stressful life events. This is the third of three seminars presented by Smart Start of New Hanover County. Seminars will provide evidence-based principles and advice to enhance parents’ confidence as they promote their child’s social, emotional, and behavioral development. Open to parents of children ages birth to 12 years old. Space is limited register online at www.nhclibrary.org, call 798-6353 or email Susan DeMarco at sdemarco@nhcgov.com to reserve your seat today.