Triple P Seminar #2: Raising Competent, Confident Children

Google Calendar - Triple P Seminar #2: Raising Competent, Confident Children - 2017-02-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Triple P Seminar #2: Raising Competent, Confident Children - 2017-02-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Triple P Seminar #2: Raising Competent, Confident Children - 2017-02-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Triple P Seminar #2: Raising Competent, Confident Children - 2017-02-18 10:00:00

NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

10am. Main Library. Showing respect to others, being considerate, having good communication and social skills, having healthy self-esteem, becoming a good problem solver, becoming independent. This is the second of three seminars presented by Smart Start of New Hanover County. Seminars will provide evidence-based principles and advice to enhance parents’ confidence as they promote their child’s social, emotional, and behavioral development. Open to parents of children ages birth to 12 years old. Space is limited register online at www.nhclibrary.org, call 798-6353 or email Susan DeMarco at sdemarco@nhcgov.com to reserve your seat today.

Info

NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map

Kids & Family

Google Calendar - Triple P Seminar #2: Raising Competent, Confident Children - 2017-02-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Triple P Seminar #2: Raising Competent, Confident Children - 2017-02-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Triple P Seminar #2: Raising Competent, Confident Children - 2017-02-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Triple P Seminar #2: Raising Competent, Confident Children - 2017-02-18 10:00:00