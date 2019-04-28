Trike-a-thon for the Homeless, Bike Rodeo, and Safe Kids Expo

× Expand Timothy Steele, Pastor Messiah Lutheran Church Trike-a-thon for the Homeless

Free and Open to the Public--Trike-a-thon for the Homeless, Bike Rodeo, & Safe Kids Expo. Donations to Wilmington's Good Shepherd Center for the Homeless gratefully accepted. New Cross City Bike Path in front of Messiah Lutheran Church, 3302 S. College Rd.

The Trike-a-thon is open to athletes 5 years old and younger who collect pledges and then Ride for the Homeless (trikes, bikes, strollers, wagons, scooters). League of American Bicyclists Bike Rodeo with helmet & bike safety checks and a “rules of the road” safety clinic for children of any age; car seat safety checks at Wilmington Firehouse #7 & church fellowship hall will host an After Party for the athletes and parents and exhibition space for community resources dedicated to helping parents keep kids safe. Details at:

www.messiahwilmington.org ; facebook.com/messiahwilmington/

Questions? Contact connieasero@gmail.com