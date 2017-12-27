Toys and Games For All
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
10am-1pm. Cape Fear Museum. Get ready to play! Bring your family and friends and experience a variety of toys and games from modern to historic times. Build your own folk toys, challenge your family and friends to pirate games, discover Native American games, and enjoy contemporary games as well. No registration needed, drop in anytime.
Info
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family