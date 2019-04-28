Touch-a-Truck is an educational community event where children are given the opportunity to see and touch heavy machinery and meet the people who build, protect, and serve the Wilmington community. The first hour (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) will be horn and light-free. This event is open to the public with an admission fee of $6 per person or $20 for a family of four. Tickets will be available for purchase in advance in the e-store at www.jlwnc.org and at the event on the day of. Cash only at the event. Proceeds from Touch-a-Truck support the Junior League of Wilmington, NC’s mission, which includes providing training opportunities for women and improving New Hanover County through local programs and partnerships.

Kids of all ages are invited to explore more than thirty different vehicles, including police, fire, and rescue trucks; trash trucks; buses, boats, camera trucks, and more! The operators of the vehicles will be on site to explain how their vehicles work, and children will be able to climb in and see what it is like to sit behind the wheel! Other family-friendly entertainment options will be provided at truck and vendor booths.