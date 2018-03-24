Topper's Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt
Hubb's Farm 10276 US Hwy 421 N, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
Topper’s Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt – March 24 and 25, 12:00-5:00 p.m.
Hubb’s Farm, 10276 U.S. Hwy. 421 North, Clinton, NC 28328
Egg hunt and farm fun. Age-appropriate egg hunts with a grand finale helicopter egg drop, photo opportunities with Topper the Bunny, and activities including mega-slides, animals, a mini-zipline (up to 100 lbs.), games, a tire climb and more! Concessions available.
www.hubbsfarmnc.com
910-564-6709
FEE:
- Under 2 ... Free
- 2—12 ... $10
- 13 & up ... $5
- Adults ... $5
Tickets available the day of the event or online at:
https://hubbscornmaze.mazeplay.com/Products/toppers-eggceptional-event--march-24-or-25