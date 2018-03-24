Topper’s Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt – March 24 and 25, 12:00-5:00 p.m.

Hubb’s Farm, 10276 U.S. Hwy. 421 North, Clinton, NC 28328

Egg hunt and farm fun. Age-appropriate egg hunts with a grand finale helicopter egg drop, photo opportunities with Topper the Bunny, and activities including mega-slides, animals, a mini-zipline (up to 100 lbs.), games, a tire climb and more! Concessions available.

www.hubbsfarmnc.com

910-564-6709

FEE:

Under 2 ... Free

2—12 ... $10

13 & up ... $5

Adults ... $5

Tickets available the day of the event or online at:

https://hubbscornmaze.mazeplay.com/Products/toppers-eggceptional-event--march-24-or-25