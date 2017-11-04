TLT fall festival

The Learning Tree 4306 Lake Avenue, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

Have you heard? 🤗 The Learning Tree will be hosting a FALL FESTIVAL on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4th from 10am until 1pm! 🍁Come and join us for lots of fun! Games, food, music, vendors, silent auction and so much more! 👨‍👧‍👦The fall festival is open to everyone including our alumni families, friends, neighbors and everyone in the community! 👩‍👩‍👧‍👦

