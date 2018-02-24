Tidewater Camellia Club 68th Annual Show & Sale

The Tidewater Camellia Club proudly announces its annual camellia show at the New Hanover County Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC on Saturday, February 24, 2018. This historic show is FREE and open to the public from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. The 68th Tidewater Camellia Club Show will attract camellia exhibitors from all over the Southeastern United States. These camellia experts will display over 1,000 blooms representing many varieties for evaluation by American Camellia Society judges.

In addition to the magnificent flowers on display, other show highlights include camellia care education displays to help answer any camellia growing questions you may have as well as floral arrangements highlighting camellias presented by various garden clubs. A Special Children’s Art Display will be presented by local public school art students. NEW!!! Visit our Interactive Children's Corner to Touch, Smell, and Learn about Camellias. Come early to enjoy an excellent selection of camellias available for purchase. Visit our web site at www.tidewatercamelliaclub.org - for more details.