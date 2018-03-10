The Magician's Hat - Storytime

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

11am. Barnes and Noble. Join us for this inspiring Storytime about kids who reach down into a magician's hat and discover something better than they could ever imagine --- books that help them become whatever they want to be. Activities to follow.

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
