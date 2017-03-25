Create Your Own Little Golden Book Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of “Little Golden Book,” join us to create your very own “Little Golden Book” to take home. We will read classic “Little Golden Book” titles such as “The Monster at the End of This Book” (Sesame Street Series).
Info
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings