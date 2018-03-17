The Gingerbread Man and the Leprechaun Loose at School - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes and Noble. A mischievous leprechaun is causing all kinds of trouble at school, but Gingerbread Man is back to save the day! Join us for this special St. Patrick's Day Storytime, with activities to follow.
Info
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings