The Bellamy Mansion Art Show is open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Artists may submit ORIGINAL two-dimensional (2-D) and three-dimensional (3-D) work. 70 percent of the proceeds of the sale will go to the artist, with 30 percent donated to the Bellamy Mansion. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $20 for non-students and $10 for part-time or full-time students of an accredited school. More information and applications can be found http://www.bellamymansion.org/original-art-show-2017-wilmington-then-and-now.html

The show runs from April 5th, 2017 through May 26th, 2017; with the closing party on May 26th from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM.