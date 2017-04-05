The Bellamy Mansion Art Show
Bellamy Mansion Museum 503 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
The Bellamy Mansion Art Show is open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Artists may submit ORIGINAL two-dimensional (2-D) and three-dimensional (3-D) work. 70 percent of the proceeds of the sale will go to the artist, with 30 percent donated to the Bellamy Mansion. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $20 for non-students and $10 for part-time or full-time students of an accredited school. More information and applications can be found http://www.bellamymansion.org/original-art-show-2017-wilmington-then-and-now.html
The show runs from April 5th, 2017 through May 26th, 2017; with the closing party on May 26th from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM.
