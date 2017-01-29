The Adventures of Bonnie Reed, Queen of the Pirate Ants
Thalian Hall Center For the Performing Arts 310 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina
3pm. Thalian Hall. The Pied Piper Theatre presents “The Adventures of Bonnie Reed, Queen of the Pirate Ants.” This year's annual musical for New Hanover County children in 1st and 2nd grade takes kids on a high seas quest for the mysterious Phineas Blue Moustache.
