Thalian Association Community Theatre Presents "Pippin"
Thalian Hall Center For the Performing Arts 310 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina
Thalian Association Community Theatre
Pippin
September 28th – October 7th, 2018
Main Stage Thalian Hall
Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 pm – Sundays 3 pm
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
Book by Roger O. Hirson
From the composer who gave us “Wicked” comes the Tony Award winning hit Pippin! Follow the young prince who longs to find passion and adventure in his life. To prove his loyalty to his distracted father, King Charles, Pippin goes to war. But when the Leading Player convinces the prince to fight tyranny, Pippin must take control of his own destiny.