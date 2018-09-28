Thalian Association Community Theatre Presents "Pippin"

Thalian Hall Center For the Performing Arts 310 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina

Pippin

September 28th – October 7th, 2018

Main Stage Thalian Hall

Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 pm – Sundays 3 pm

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by Roger O. Hirson

From the composer who gave us “Wicked” comes the Tony Award winning hit Pippin! Follow the young prince who longs to find passion and adventure in his life. To prove his loyalty to his distracted father, King Charles, Pippin goes to war. But when the Leading Player convinces the prince to fight tyranny, Pippin must take control of his own destiny.

Thalian Hall Center For the Performing Arts 310 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina
910-251-1788
