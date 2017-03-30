Thalian Association Community Theatre Presents “Gypsy”

Thursday March 30- Sunday April 9

Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays @ 7:30 pm & Sundays & 3 pm

&15/$25/$30

Featuring one show-stopping song after another such as “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” “You Gotta Have a Gimmick” and “Let Me Entertain You,” GYPSY truly is “the greatest of all American musicals” (The New York Times). Based on the real-life memoirs of burlesque mega-star, Gypsy Rose Lee, Gypsy tells the story of the mother behind the curtain, Mama Rose. Blinded by her own ambition, Rose pushes her two daughters to pave the way to stardom on vaudeville’s legendary circuit. Don’t miss this “mother” of a big musical!

chandler.davis@thalian.org