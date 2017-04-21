Thalian Association Community Theatre Presents "Divine Divas a Benefit Concert & Silent Auction"

Divine Divas will be presented on the 2nd Street Stage in the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center Friday April 21 & Saturday April 22, 2017 at 7:30 pm.

The concert will feature twelve well known actresses from the local theatre community and performers from TACT Youth Theatre program performing iconic songs from the American Musical Theatre Songbook. The show will be directed by Mike Thompson with music direction by Denice Hopper. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at thalian.org, she-rocks.org or 910-251-1788.

A silent auction will be offered at each performance with fabulous items including, restaurant and hotel packages, yacht parties, healthy & beauty packages and 2D and 3D artwork.