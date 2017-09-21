Teen Trivia Night
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
6:15pm. Northeast Library. First we will hear about the dangers of Opioids from the Sheriff's Department before we start trivia. We will also have a variety of cheese pizzas to try as teens will vote on who has the best pizza! Registration is not required but it will help us know how much pizza to have, so please register!
Health & Wellness