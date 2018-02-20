Teen Cosplay Workshop and Anime Club

5:30pm. Northeast Library. Ever wonder how some cosplayers create such lifelike weapons and accessories? Learn how to make professional cosplay weapons with cardboard, tape and paint! Basic materials provided. Teens welcome to bring costume-specific items as needed. Registration required, as space and materials are limited, but the event is free! Need more than an hour to work on your stuff? No problem! Teen Anime and Manga Club is in the same room from 6:30 - 7:30. Enjoy working on your projects while watching streaming shows with fellow cosplay and Anime enthusiasts.