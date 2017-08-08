Teen Anime and Magna Club
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
6:30pm. Northeast Library. The Manga Club is for anyone 13 to 17 that has an interest in Japanese anime and manga. Manga Club will meet once a month this summer, with the option to continue into the fall depending on attendance. Contact Shannon Vaughn at svaughn@nhcgov.com, or 798-6379.
Info
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map