Teen Cosplay Workshop: Headpieces
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
Make your cosplay pop with accessories! Choose one of two projects to create over a three-month period: a pair of horns or a pair of ears. If you have a cosplay in progress, you are welcome to work on that as well. Registration is required as space and materials are limited.
