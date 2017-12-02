TACT-Youth Theatre Auditions for "A Year With Frog and Toad"

CONTACT:

Chandler Davis, Artistic Director

Thalian Association Community Theatre

910-251-1788

WILMINGTON, NC- Thalian Association Community Theatre will hold auditions for the third show of their 2017-2018 Youth Theatre Season, A Year with Frog and Toad, Saturday December 2 at 10 am. Auditions will be held at the Community Arts Center, 120 S. 2nd Street in downtown Wilmington. The production, directed by J.R. Rodriguez, runs January 19 through January 28 at The Community Arts Center.

*NEW THIS YEAR FOR YOUTH THEATRE*

AUDITION PARTICIPANTS MUST SCHEDULE AN AUDITION TIME.

To schedule an audition time, please contact Chandler Davis, Samantha Herrick, or Front Desk Staff at 910-251-1788 with your preferred day and time.

Audition Participants should come prepared to sing 32 bars of a musical theatre song a capella. If needed, callbacks will be the same day, December 2 at 2pm and may require reading from the script and/or attending a dance call.

Available Roles:

Frog: Caring and loyal. Always looking out for his friends. The calmer, more zen of both he and Toad. Simultaneously adventurous and assured.

Toad: A hard worker, but impatient for results. Self-conscious. Stubborn. A good friend to Frog.

Turtle- Turtle is a “rabble-rouser” and loves to get the whole gang to tease Toad in fun!

Mouse- Mouse is always able to ask all the right questions like a talk-show host.

Lizard- Lizard is definitely the most confused of the Turtle, Mouse, Lizard trio, but eventually joins in the fun.

Snail- The Snails are simply unflappable. They will deliver without fail “in the rain or sleet or snow.

Birds- The Birds communicate the passage of time (seasons) and set the stage for the story to follow.

Ensemble full of forest creatures!

Nominated for Three Tony Awards, including Best Musical!

SYNOPSIS:

This whimsical show follows two great friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons. Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make believe… all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.