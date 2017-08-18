The TACT Youth Cabaret Fundraiser
Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Join us for one night only of the best of the Thalian Association Community Theatre’s youth program! Cocktails provided at 6:30, followed by dinner – catered by Angie’s of Chris’s Restaurant – and the show at 7:00. Tickets are $35 (include dinner and the show) and can be purchased individually or in packages of 8 for a table. Proceeds benefit the youth theatre program’s upcoming season and related activities.
Info
