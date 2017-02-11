Symphony POPS! Linda Lavin and Friends

7:30pm. The Wilson Center. Enjoy an evening of great music in the style of Arthur Fiedler’s “Boston Pops” featuring classic as well as popular music, jazz, Broadway, songs from the Great American Songbook and more. Enjoy tunes from Linda Lavin accompanied by pianist Billy Stritch, jazz violinist Aaron Weinstein and drummer Steve Bakunas as well as music from the Richard R. Deas Student Concerto Competition Winners.