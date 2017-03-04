Superhero Storytime with Mr. Scooter

Memory Lane Comics 5214 Market St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

10am. Memory Lane Comics. It's a bird...it's a plane...it's Superhero Storytime! Join Mr. Scooter at Memory Lane Comics at 5214 Market Street for Superhero Storytime! Meet real superheroes, listen to superhero stories and partake in a superhero craft. Be sure to dress up like your favorite superhero. Ages 3-6. Space is limited. Registration required.

Memory Lane Comics 5214 Market St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

