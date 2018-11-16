Superhero Science Family Night

× Expand Superhero CFM

Calling all superheroes! Put your super-science powers to the test! Challenge your super inventor skills, test your superhero senses and discover movie magic to take superhero selfies. Encounter super creatures from the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher and the Cape Fear Raptor Center. Face painting, krypto-slime, levitation illusion and more! Superhero costumes strongly encouraged! Poor Piggy’s food truck and Trolly Stop cart will be on-site. Children must be accompanied by an adult.