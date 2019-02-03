Super Bowl Party

MLK Center 401 S. 8th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

MLK Community Cente, 401 S. 8th St.

Sunday, February 3 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Ages" 13-18

*Kids 12/ under must be accompanied by an adult

Cost: FREE Pre-registration required

Watch the Game - Refreshment - Other Fun Activities

To register call 910.341.0057

or Register Online at

www.wilmingtonrecreation.com

Our mission is to provide youth in the community fun & safe activities

Info
Film
910-341-0057
