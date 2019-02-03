Super Bowl Party
MLK Center 401 S. 8th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
MLK Community Cente, 401 S. 8th St.
Sunday, February 3 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Ages" 13-18
*Kids 12/ under must be accompanied by an adult
Cost: FREE Pre-registration required
Watch the Game - Refreshment - Other Fun Activities
To register call 910.341.0057
or Register Online at
www.wilmingtonrecreation.com
Our mission is to provide youth in the community fun & safe activities
