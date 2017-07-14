Sundown Concert
Riverfront Park 5 N. Water St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
6:30pm. Riverfront Park. This week's performance is Mocktallica (Metallica). Opening act is Black Mantis. Beer, wine and food are available for purchase. Wristband sales benefit the Skywatch Bird Rescues and Conservation Center. This is a rain or shine event. Please note: Band schedule is subject to change.
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor