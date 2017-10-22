Sunday Basket Paper Organizing Workshops

Are you ready to create a lasting system for the paperwork and to-dos that clutter your kitchen countertops and your mind?

Gather all your to-do papers in any bag, bin, laundry basket or box and bring them to a Sunday Basket workshop to get them organized! We will sort through everything together in a small group setting, and you'll learn an easy system to keep track of your papers/activities so important things don't fall through the cracks.

Sunday basket workshops are in-person events where you actually start your Sunday basket with the guidance of a licensed provider.

FEE: $30/Person

This 2-hour workshop from 4:00pm - 5:30pm includes the following:

• a signed copy of the Mindset of Organization by Lisa K. Woodruff

• 5 slash pockets

• Sunday Basket printed quick start guide

• Weekly Planning checklist

• Weekly Planning list

A.T., an ongoing client, says, “I’ve been using The Sunday Basket system for over two months now and it is SUCH a blessing. If you're tired of papers and mail and bills and receipts piling up on the counters, getting stuffed in random places, lost and overlooked, you NEED to sign up for this workshop.”

​​Register today at jamorganizing.com/workshops. Space is limited. We can't wait to see you there!