Sunday Basket Paper Organizing Workshops
Lucky Joe Craft Coffee 6620 Gordon Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28411
Are you ready to create a lasting system for the paperwork and to-dos that clutter your kitchen countertops and your mind?
Gather all your to-do papers in any bag, bin, laundry basket or box and bring them to a Sunday Basket workshop to get them organized! We will sort through everything together in a small group setting, and you'll learn an easy system to keep track of your papers/activities so important things don't fall through the cracks.
Sunday basket workshops are in-person events where you actually start your Sunday basket with the guidance of a licensed provider.
FEE: $30/Person
This 2-hour workshop from 4:00pm - 5:30pm includes the following:
• a signed copy of the Mindset of Organization by Lisa K. Woodruff
• 5 slash pockets
• Sunday Basket printed quick start guide
• Weekly Planning checklist
• Weekly Planning list
A.T., an ongoing client, says, “I’ve been using The Sunday Basket system for over two months now and it is SUCH a blessing. If you're tired of papers and mail and bills and receipts piling up on the counters, getting stuffed in random places, lost and overlooked, you NEED to sign up for this workshop.”
Register today at jamorganizing.com/workshops. Space is limited. We can't wait to see you there!