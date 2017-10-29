Sunday Basket Paper Organizing Workshops

Are you ready to create a lasting system for the paperwork and to-dos that clutter your kitchen countertops and your mind?

Gather all your to-do papers in any bag, bin, laundry basket or box and bring them to a Sunday Basket workshop to get them organized! We will sort through these together in a small group setting and you'll learn an easy system to keep track of your papers/activities so important things don't fall through the cracks.

Sunday basket workshops are in-person events where you actually start your Sunday basket with the guidance of a licensed Organize365 provider.

FEE: $30/Person

This workshop is from 4:00pm-5:30pm and includes the following:

​• a signed copy of the Mindset of Organization by Lisa K. Woodruff

• 5 slash pockets

• Sunday Basket printed quick start guide

• Weekly Planning checklist

• Weekly Planning list

Register today at jamorganizing.com/workshops. Space is limited.

About Jennifer MacLean, Professional Organizer: Jennifer MacLean is a trained professional organizer who is ready to help you take charge of your space, free up your time, and lead a more organized life!

​We can't wait to see you there!