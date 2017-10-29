Sunday Basket Paper Organizing Workshops
Lucky Joe Craft Coffee 6620 Gordon Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28411
Are you ready to create a lasting system for the paperwork and to-dos that clutter your kitchen countertops and your mind?
Gather all your to-do papers in any bag, bin, laundry basket or box and bring them to a Sunday Basket workshop to get them organized! We will sort through these together in a small group setting and you'll learn an easy system to keep track of your papers/activities so important things don't fall through the cracks.
Sunday basket workshops are in-person events where you actually start your Sunday basket with the guidance of a licensed Organize365 provider.
FEE: $30/Person
This workshop is from 4:00pm-5:30pm and includes the following:
• a signed copy of the Mindset of Organization by Lisa K. Woodruff
• 5 slash pockets
• Sunday Basket printed quick start guide
• Weekly Planning checklist
• Weekly Planning list
Register today at jamorganizing.com/workshops. Space is limited.
About Jennifer MacLean, Professional Organizer: Jennifer MacLean is a trained professional organizer who is ready to help you take charge of your space, free up your time, and lead a more organized life!
We can't wait to see you there!