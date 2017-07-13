Summer Science at Kure Beach
Ocean Front Park 105 Atlantic Ave., Kure Beach, North Carolina 28449
10am. Ocean Front Park. Play, learn, and explore with your child. Math and science concepts will be introduced through interactive story times, hands-on science experiments and exploration stations. This program is designed for children between the ages of 3-6. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. Bring a lunch and join us for extended fun.
