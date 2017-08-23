3:30pm. Northeast Library. As with all children's library programs, the goal of Summer Reading Club is to foster a love of reading and libraries. Pull up a pillow, relax, and listen! We'll read a chapter book to you over the summer. Attend any 3 sessions and get a free book! Ages 7 - 10. Registration required. Contact Shannon Vaughn with questions: svaughn@nhcgov.com, or 798-6379.